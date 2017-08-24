Luxury hotels set to welcome Olympic guests

In 2020, Marriott International Inc. will open for the first time in Japan two “high-grade luxury lifestyle hotels” with the EDITION Toranomon and EDITION Ginza.

Both hotels are aiming to open between spring and summer 2020, ready to welcome guests from all over the world to the Tokyo Olympics.

In collaboration with Mori Trust Corp. and world-famous hotelier Ian Schrager, the hotels are sure to entice guests with remarkable culinary creations, entertainment, services and amenities. Architect Kengo Kuma, with an eye to appealing to celebrities and high net worth individuals, is designing the hotels.

The Toranomon area where EDITION Toranomon will be located is adjacent to a bustling part of the capital, with office buildings, international hotels and embassies surrounded by ample greenery. The hotel will have 200 rooms, including suites.

With 80 rooms and suites EDITION Ginza will be located in the Ginza 2-chome area, which is famous for its many famous jewelry and fashion boutiques. EDITION Ginza will also boast an impressive rooftop bar.

The EDITION hotels that dynamically merge the old and the new and the past and future, already exist in four locations around the globe — London, Miami Beach, New York and Sanya, China. The hotel brand is expanding globally, with 13 more hotels planned over the next few years..

For more information on EDITION, access http://www.mori-trust.co.jp/pressrelease/index.html.

Banquet space ready for the future

Following renovations, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s main banquet hall The Grand Ballroom, as well as the Tarragon banquet space and the foyer, are being unveiled on Sept. 3, having been transformed with advanced technology, including 2,400 striking LED pendant lights.

Renowned designer Naoyoshi Taniyama is behind the new look, having also designed the second floor event spaces in 2014 and the remainder of the floor in 2016. The third phase of the renovation focused on transforming the third floor foyer, the Grand Ballroom and Tarragon banquet spaces to reflect a unified residential concept.

Following renovations to the second and fourth floors last fall, the latest remodel aimed to unify the third floor with the second floor and enhancing the 1,000-sq.-meter Grand Ballroom with the addition of pendant lights and a large, custom 317-inch, high-visibility LED screen.

Grand Hyatt is the first hotel in Japan to install this state-of-the-art lighting, which can be programmed to reproduce logos and create projection mapping installations or unique designs.

The renewal further differentiates the hotel’s products and services, especially with growing demand from the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) and wedding markets, as well as preparing for the approach of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, call 03-4333-1234 or visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com.

Mexican fiesta high above Yokohama

During the month of September, the Yokohama Royal Park Hotel will hold a Mexico Fair, with colorful and spicy Mexican delights at Sirius, a lounge boasting a magnificent view from the 70th floor.

During the first 10 days of the fair, two chefs from Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun — a luxury hotel in the beach resort city of Mexico’s Cancun — who have created a dinner course celebrating the 24th anniversary of the hotel, will be in attendance.

The lunch buffet features tacos, marinated chicken, guacamole, salsa and tortillas in the Yucatan style and many other dishes, including desserts. The lunch is priced at ¥4,276 per person and ¥2,613 for elementary school children on weekdays and ¥4,989 and ¥2,851 respectively on weekends and holidays. There are also different prices for guests above 65 years old and children over 4 years old.

The dinner course consists of traditional Mexican dishes with a modern twist, with items such as Yucatan tortilla soup and steamed and roasted white fish. The dinner is ¥11,880, and three kinds of tequila-based cocktails are also available from ¥1,425. All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Yokohama Royal Park Hotel is three minutes from Minatomirai Station or five minutes from Sakuragicho Station. For more information, call 045-221-1155 or visit https://www.yrph.com.