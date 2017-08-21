Memorial ceremony marking 72 years since the end of WWII held

Sample newspaper article
終戦から72年を迎えた8月15日、政府主催の全国戦没者追悼式が東京の日本武道館で開かれ、参列者は犠牲者を悼み、平和への誓いを新たにした。
安全保障関連法の運用が既に本格化。憲法改正も現実味を帯び「不戦」堅持が揺らぐ中、安倍晋三首相は「戦争の惨禍を繰り返してはならない」と強調したものの、アジア諸国への加害責任には今年も言及しなかった。天皇陛下は、3年連続で「深い反省」との文言が入ったお言葉を読み上げられた。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
終戦 (しゅうせん) end of war
迎えた (むかえた) marked
8月15日 (はちがつじゅうごにち） Aug. 15
政府主催 (せいふしゅさい) government-hosted
全国戦没者追悼式 (ぜんこくせんぼつしゃついとうしき) National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead
日本武道館 (にっぽんぶどうかん)
Nippon Budokan
開かれ (ひらかれ) held
参列者 (さんれつしゃ) attendee
犠牲者 (ぎせいしゃ) victim
悼み (いたみ) mourn
平和 (へいわ) peace
誓い (ちかい) vow
新たに (あらたに) anew
安全保障関連法 (あんぜんほしょうかんれんほう) security-related laws
運用 (うんよう) operation
既に (すでに) already
本格化 (ほんかくか) into full swing
憲法改正 (けんぽうかいせい) amendment of the Constitution
現実味を帯び (げんじつみをおび) looking more likely to become reality
不戦 (ふせん) no-war
堅持 (けんじ) stick to
揺らぐ (ゆらぐ) sway
安倍晋三首相 (あべしんぞうしゅしょう) Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
戦争 (せんそう) war
惨禍 (さんか) devastation
繰り返し (くりかえし) repeat
強調 (きょうちょう) stress
諸国 (しょこく) countries
加害責任 (かがいせきにん) responsibility for attack
今年 (ことし) this year
言及 (げんきゅう) mention
天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) the Emperor
3年連続 (さんねんれんぞく) three years in a row
深い反省 (ふかいはんせい) deep remorse
文言 (もんごん) word
入った (はいった) include
お言葉 (おことば) words
読み上げられた (よみあげられた) read
Quick questions
1) 全国戦没者追悼式はどこで行われましたか。
2) 追悼式の主催者は誰ですか。
3) 天皇陛下のお言葉に3年連続で入っていた文言は何ですか。
Translation
Marking 72 years since the end of World War II on Aug. 15, the government hosted the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead at the Nippon Budokan stadium in Tokyo, where attendees mourned the war dead and renewed their pledge for peace.
Security-related laws have been in effect for a while now and amendments to the Constitution seem more likely to happen. Amid Japan’s adherence to “renouncing war” swaying, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that “we will never again repeat the devastation of war,” but again did not mention Japan’s aggression to Asian countries this year. The Emperor read his words, which included the term “deep remorse” — a term he has used for three consecutive years.
Answers
1) Where was the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead held?
日本武道館。
Nippon Budokan.
2) Who is the host of the memorial ceremony?
日本政府。
The Japanese government.
3) What were the words used in the Emperor’s speech three years in a row?
深い反省。
Deep remorse.