Memorial ceremony marking 72 years since the end of WWII held

終戦から72年を迎えた8月15日、政府主催の全国戦没者追悼式が東京の日本武道館で開かれ、参列者は犠牲者を悼み、平和への誓いを新たにした。

安全保障関連法の運用が既に本格化。憲法改正も現実味を帯び「不戦」堅持が揺らぐ中、安倍晋三首相は「戦争の惨禍を繰り返してはならない」と強調したものの、アジア諸国への加害責任には今年も言及しなかった。天皇陛下は、3年連続で「深い反省」との文言が入ったお言葉を読み上げられた。 (KYODO)

終戦 (しゅうせん) end of war

迎えた (むかえた) marked

8月15日 (はちがつじゅうごにち） Aug. 15

政府主催 (せいふしゅさい) government-hosted

全国戦没者追悼式 (ぜんこくせんぼつしゃついとうしき) National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead

日本武道館 (にっぽんぶどうかん)

Nippon Budokan

開かれ (ひらかれ) held

参列者 (さんれつしゃ) attendee

犠牲者 (ぎせいしゃ) victim

悼み (いたみ) mourn

平和 (へいわ) peace

誓い (ちかい) vow

新たに (あらたに) anew

安全保障関連法 (あんぜんほしょうかんれんほう) security-related laws

運用 (うんよう) operation

既に (すでに) already

本格化 (ほんかくか) into full swing

憲法改正 (けんぽうかいせい) amendment of the Constitution

現実味を帯び (げんじつみをおび) looking more likely to become reality

不戦 (ふせん) no-war

堅持 (けんじ) stick to

揺らぐ (ゆらぐ) sway

安倍晋三首相 (あべしんぞうしゅしょう) Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

戦争 (せんそう) war

惨禍 (さんか) devastation

繰り返し (くりかえし) repeat

強調 (きょうちょう) stress

諸国 (しょこく) countries

加害責任 (かがいせきにん) responsibility for attack

今年 (ことし) this year

言及 (げんきゅう) mention

天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) the Emperor

3年連続 (さんねんれんぞく) three years in a row

深い反省 (ふかいはんせい) deep remorse

文言 (もんごん) word

入った (はいった) include

お言葉 (おことば) words

読み上げられた (よみあげられた) read

1) 全国戦没者追悼式はどこで行われましたか。

2) 追悼式の主催者は誰ですか。

3) 天皇陛下のお言葉に3年連続で入っていた文言は何ですか。

Marking 72 years since the end of World War II on Aug. 15, the government hosted the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead at the Nippon Budokan stadium in Tokyo, where attendees mourned the war dead and renewed their pledge for peace.

Security-related laws have been in effect for a while now and amendments to the Constitution seem more likely to happen. Amid Japan’s adherence to “renouncing war” swaying, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that “we will never again repeat the devastation of war,” but again did not mention Japan’s aggression to Asian countries this year. The Emperor read his words, which included the term “deep remorse” — a term he has used for three consecutive years.

1) Where was the National Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead held?

日本武道館。

Nippon Budokan.

2) Who is the host of the memorial ceremony?

日本政府。

The Japanese government.

3) What were the words used in the Emperor’s speech three years in a row?

深い反省。

Deep remorse.