French cuisine with a Japanese twist

The Motif Restaurant and Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is offering dinner created in collaboration with Sapporo’s Moliere French restaurant from Aug. 21 to 27.

Moliere is the only restaurant in Hokkaido to be awarded three Michelin stars, receiving the honor in both 2012 and 2017.

On Aug. 23, chef Hiroshi Nakamichi, Moliere’s owner and chef, as well as the culinary advisor to Motif Restaurant and Bar, and chef Tomoyuki Kon, also from Moliere, will attend the wine pairing dinner as guests.

Starting with an onion tart, one of the signature delicacies of Moliere, more than 10 dishes created using venison, seafood and seasonal vegetables from Hokkaido are carefully prepared and beautifully presented to diners. Other dishes in the course include gazpacho, abalone, scallop fritters wrapped in oba Japanese basil, gnocchi, Gratin Dauphinois and tomato compote followed by a fresh Japanese cherry and fig ganache for dessert.

The dinner course is ¥15,000, and a wine pairing is available for an additional ¥3,000 and includes a glass of Champagne and four glasses of wine selected to best bring out the flavors of the food. Prices exclude tax and service charge. Reservations are required.

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is seven minutes from Tokyo Station. For more information, call 03-5222-7222 or visit motiftokyo.com.

Modern and natural blend in city center

ONE@Tokyo hotel, which opened in July in Oshiage, Sumida Ward, is conveniently located near Tokyo Skytree and Sensoji Temple, and walking distance from several museums and parks, making it ideal for travelers.

Designed by world-famous architect Kengo Kuma, both the exterior and interior of the building dynamically combine modern and natural materials, presenting a unique contrast of central Tokyo with the aesthetics of downtown.

The 10-story hotel has a 24-hour front desk, 142 rooms and a restaurant. There are four types of rooms, including studios that are minimal and functional; lofts overlooking Tokyo Skytree; Atelier Suites that were designed with artists in mind; and Library Suites that can be used like a study. Additionally, the Universal room offers barrier-free access for those in wheelchairs. Prices range from ¥5,899 per person (with breakfast and tax included).

Completely smoke-free and with free Wi-Fi, guests can use such devices as free smartphones and Chromecast, which is a streaming media adapter through which online content can be viewed.

ONE@Tokyo is three minutes from Oshiage Station. For more information, call 03-5630-1193 or access https://onetokyo.com/.

Tranquility, peace and relaxation in lush forest

The Kanaya Resort Hakone is scheduled to open on Nov. 3 in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The resort hotel is being built under the concept of a “villa in the woods,” an idea favored by Senji John Kanaya, founder of the famous Kinugawa Kanaya Hotel.

Kanaya Resort Hakone consists of two floors above ground and one floor underground, and is integrated into a 21,290-sq.-meter plot in a beautiful forest environment.

The hotel offers 14 rooms with outdoor thermal baths fed by the superior quality water of the Owakudani area.

While the dining room offers dishes blending Japanese and Western cuisine, the Garden Terrace dining bar and lounge will allow guests to enjoy a relaxing teatime or after-dinner drink.

The hotel offers a stylish traditional environment for those who would like to take a break from the frenetic pace of the city. Prices range from ¥35,000 for a standard room to ¥110,000 for a suite.

Kanaya Resort Hakone is four minutes by car from Sounzan Station on the Hakone Rope Way. For more information, visit www.hakonekanaya.com.