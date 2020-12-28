  • Pedestrians walk past a poster promoting the anime film 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train' at a cinema in Tokyo on Dec. 16. The movie became the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-office history on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Pedestrians walk past a poster promoting the anime film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" at a cinema in Tokyo on Dec. 16. The movie became the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-office history on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO, REUTERS

An animated movie based on the blockbuster “Demon Slayer” manga series has become the highest-grossing film in Japanese box-office history, its distributors said Monday, ending the reign of Hayao Miyazaki’s “Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi” (“Spirited Away”) from 2001.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” the tale of an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons, has amassed ¥32.47 billion ($313 million) since its Oct. 16 opening. Despite the coronavirus pandemic limiting cinema audiences, it surpassed Oscar-winning director Miyazaki’s film, which chalked up ¥31.68 billion in box-office sales.

It has already opened in a few Asian nations and will head to the U.S. and Canada early next year.

The Demon Slayer manga series, running from 2016 to 2020 in a magazine and published in a series of books, has sold over 100 million copies of the first 22 books. Fans lined up for the 23rd volume when it went on sale earlier this month.

