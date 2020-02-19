'Pola Museum Exhibition 2020'

Feb. 21-April 12

Founded in 1996, the Pola Art Foundation has been involved in supporting emerging artists for nearly 25 years. One of its projects helps nurtures artists under the age of 35 by sponsoring overseas residencies, giving them the opportunity to encounter different experiences and learn new skills to bring back to Japan.

The Pola Museum Annex exhibition is split into two parts and brings together six artists. Part one, showing from Feb. 21 to March 15, is themed “Authenticity and Aura,” and features three artists from different creative backgrounds — conceptual artist Yasutomo Ota, ceramist Ayaka Terajima and mixed-media artist Tomomi Hanzawa. Highlights include Hanzawa’s 150-centimeter-tall installation, “Some Rooms” (2018).

Part two, showing from March 18 to April 12, is titled “Permeation and Resistance” and introduces the works of three artists specializing in glass — Mika Aoki, Eri Hayashi and Aiko Nakamura.

Pola Museum Annex; Pola Ginza Bldg. 3F, 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza-Itchome Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 03-5777-8600; www.po-holdings.co.jp/m-annex/