Feb. 8-April 5

The aesthetic importance of traditional crafts in Japan has a long history, with everyday objects often decorated beautifully or appreciated for their skilled artistry. Such works celebrated Japanese artisanship and exemplified a playful and subtle sense of beauty.

Highlighting five Edo Period (1603-1868) and Meiji Era (1869-1912) craftspeople — Harayo Yusai, Shibata Zeshin, Miura Kenya, Fukawa Kazunori and Rekisai Kobayashi — this exhibition sheds light on the concept of monozukuri, the emphasis on striving to achieve the very best in making things in Japan.

Also on display are works from the Count of Bard’s collection, on loan from the Oriental Art Museum in Venice and presented in Japan for the first time.

Edo Tokyo Museum; 1-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Sat. till 7:30 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3626-9974; www.edo-tokyo-museum.or.jp.



Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “The Tradition of Edo Creativity: The Skill and Soul of Craftsmen Give Birth to Japanese Beauty” at the Edo Tokyo Museum to give to readers. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Feb. 11.