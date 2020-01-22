'Asano Takeji: Daily Life With Prints'

Jan. 18-March 1

Kyoto-born Takeji Asano (1900-1999)was a woodblock artist committed to not only designing, but also carving the blocks for and printing his own works. Having trained in nihonga (Japanese-style painting) before he moved on to shin hanga (new prints) and sōsaku hanga (creative prints), he became known internationally for his depictions of landscapes.

Inspired by the encouragement of the Lithuanian-American social realism artist Ben Shahn, who once visited him in his studio and remained his friend, Asano established a freer artistic style often featuring animals in bold colors, later in his career.

This comprehensive exhibition features Asano’s more humorous works, characterized by his use of distorted forms, compositions and colors.

Itami City Museum of Art; 2-5-20 Miyanomae, Itami, Hyogo. Itami Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥500. Closed Mon. 072-772-7447; www.artmuseum-itami.jp

