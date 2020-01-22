'Four Seasons' Colors'

Left to right: Fukumi Shimura and Yoko Shimura's "Kei" (2014) and Yoshihiro Suda's "Spring of Wood" (2004)

Textile dyeing artist Yoko Shimura follows in the footsteps of her mother, Fukumi Shimura, a Living National Treasure celebrated for her senshoku (plant and vegetable derived dyeing). An educator as well as artist, when Yoko opened her first studio in 1989, she made it a space where others could learn about religion, art, education and culture through textiles. In 2013, Yoko and Fukumi also co-founded Ars Shimura, an art school in Kyoto, where Yoko currently teaches with her two other sons, Shoji and Hiroshi.

Under the theme of “seasons,” this exhibition features installations of dyed thread by Yoko and Fukumi Shimura, accompanied by delicate and realistic wooden sculptures of seasonal flowers and plants by sculptor Yoshihiro Suda.

The Ginza Space; Ginza Seigetsudo Bldg. B2F, 5-9-15 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Ginza Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 03-5537-7825; www.company.theginza.co.jp/space

