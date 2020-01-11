Rush drummer Neil Peart performs during a sold-out show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in September 2002. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies at 67 after battle with brain cancer

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the Canadian rock group Rush, has died at 67 in California of brain cancer, the group announced Friday.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness, that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday, our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave battle with brain cancer, glioblastoma,” they said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Rush was founded in 1968 and Peart joined in 1974, replacing John Rutsey, alongside singer and bass player Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.

After starting out in hard rock and moving gradually toward jazz rock, Peart was known for his flamboyant style, complex rhythms and precise technique, which won him a legion of admirers among professionals and fans.

Questlove, the drummer for hip-hop group The Roots, posted a black and white photo of Peart on Instagram sitting behind his imposing drum set, sending his condolences.

Danish drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica also said on Instagram that Peart was a big inspiration for him.

Rush entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The band sold 25 million albums in the United States.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

The figures (left) of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London Thursday. Madame Tussauds moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction.
Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Prince Harry and Meghan from royal family display
Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping...
Silvio Horta, producer of "Ugly Betty," accepts the award for outstanding comedy series with star America Ferrara (right) at the 38th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2007. Horta died in Miami on Tuesday. He was 45.
'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies of apparent suicide in Miami at 45
Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series "Ugly Betty," has died. He was 45. Investigators believe Horta died by suicide at a Miami hotel on Tuesday, the...
Harvey Weinstein (third from left) leaves court in New York Monday. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New...
Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has be...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rush drummer Neil Peart performs during a sold-out show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in September 2002. | REUTERS

, ,