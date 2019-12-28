Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Forever Saul Leiter'

THE BUNKAMURA MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 9-March 8

After leading the New York fashion photography industry during the 1950s and ’60s, Saul Leiter (1923-2013) chose to focus on personal works and closed his commercial photography studio in the 1980s.

Though a pioneer of color photography and known for his background in painting, Leiter remained out of the public eye until, at the age of 82, he published the acclaimed “Early Color” — a book featuring photographs he took in New York between 1948 and 1960.

At his passing in 2013, Leiter left behind more than 80,000 works. This exhibition brings to Japan a selection of monochrome images, color photographs, color slides, related documents and more on loan from the Saul Leiter Foundation in New York, and includes some being publicly exhibited for the first time.

The Bunkamura Museum of Art; 2-24-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Shibuya Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Jan. 21, Feb. 18. 03-5777-8600; www.bunkamura.co.jp. Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Forever Saul Leiter” at The Bunkamura Museum of Art to give to readers. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Jan. 7.

