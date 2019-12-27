German singer and conductor Peter Schreier speaks after he was awarded the Mendelssohn prize in Leipzig, eastern Germany, in 2011. Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors of the 20th century, died Tuesday at the age of 84 after a long illness, his secretary said. | PETER ENDIG / DPA / VIA AFP-JIJI

Famed German opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier dies at 84

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier, who won fame at the Salzburg festival and Milan’s La Scala, has died in Dresden, Germany. He was 84.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that he died Wednesday, citing his longtime secretary. Schreier, a tenor, was in demand on opera stages all over the world.

He performed at the Berlin State Opera in his native east Germany and at Milan’s La Scala, as well as a 25-year run at the famed Salzburg festival. One of his specialties was performing and recording the songs of composers Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann.

Schreier retired from the opera stage in 2000 after a final performance in Berlin as Tamino in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” one of his most important roles.

He then continued with songs and oratorio performances until he was 70. Dpa didn’t report a cause of death, but said Schreier had suffered heart trouble including bypass surgery in past years.

