Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Five Rooms for Kyoto: 1972-2019'

KYOTO CITY UNIVERSITY OF ARTS ART GALLERY

by Yukari Tanaka

Dec. 14-Feb. 2, 2020

When media began to influence art during the early 1970s, Joan Jonas was an influential pioneer of video performance art, and is often cited as one of the most important female artists of her generation.

Today, at the age of 83, she continues to explore new media and performance with poetic multilayered projects. The imagery she uses often draws from different cultures and traditions and is incorporated into pieces that comment on contemporary issues. Five rooms featuring Jonas’ work comprise this show, which draws attention to issues about women, the environment and storytelling.

Highlights include “Reanimation” (2010/2012/2013), a performance work involving a set of large screens.

Kyoto City University of Arts Art Gallery; 238-1 Oshiaburanokoji-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto. Nijojomae Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 075-253-1509; gallery.kcua.ac.jp

