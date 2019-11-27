Entertainment News

Robert Redford warns in open letter of 'dictator-like' Trump, urges voters to veto his return

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Legendary U.S. actor Robert Redford hit out at the Trump administration on Tuesday in a scathing open letter warning that America faced a “dictator-like” attack by a man who, he said, must be voted out of office in 2020.

“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for,” the 83-year-old founder of the Sundance Film Festival wrote in an op-ed for NBC News.

“We have much to lose — it is a critical and unforgiving moment,” wrote the Hollywood heartthrob, who memorably starred in the 1976 political thriller “All the President’s Men” about the Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon.

“This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it’s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned,” Redford wrote.

“It’s time for Trump to go,” he said. “And it’s up to us to make that happen, through the power of our votes.”

Redford plays a fictional U.S. president in HBO’s new series “Watchmen” — which imagines a parallel world where the actor succeeded Nixon as head of state and remained in power for 26 years.

The screen legend had publicly praised Trump during the 2016 election campaign, saying he “shakes things up,” although a spokesman later clarified that Redford did not back the real estate mogul for president.

In his op-ed, Redford explained that while he did not vote for Trump, he had been willing to “give the guy a chance.”

But he said he was almost instantly disillusioned.

“There are only 11 months left before the presidential election; 11 months before we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us,” Redford wrote.

Fellow movie icon Robert De Niro has also been heavily critical of Trump, describing his presidency on Monday as “like living in an abusive household.”

“You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘what the hell is going on?’ ” the 76-year-old told “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” while promoting his latest movie “The Irishman.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pennsylvania, last fall. Cosby said in a phone interview Sunda with BlackPressUSA that he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Bill Cosby vows no remorse for sex-related crimes, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Bill Cosby says he's prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn't commit. Cosby is serving three to 10 years...
Image Not Available
Fiery U.S. theater critic John Simon has died at 94, dubbed 'most poisonous pen on Broadway'
John Simon, a theater and film critic known for his lacerating reviews and often withering assessment of performers' physical appearance, has died. He was 94. Patricia Hoag Simon, Simon's wife, ...
This image released by Disney shows characters Sven( left) and Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from the animated film "Frozen 2."
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127 million opening weekend
Six years after "Frozen" kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf's adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350.2 milli...

, , ,