'Takumi Shinagawa Exhibition: Combination Form'

Nov. 30-Feb. 9, 2020

A graduate of a crafts and design high school in Tokyo in 1928, Takumi Shinagawa (1908-2009) first continued his studies under a Japanese goldsmith.

In 1935, he began to learn printmaking from Koshiro Onchi (1891-1955), later experimenting in techniques, including photograms and mirror printing. A multitalented artist, he also created humorous objects and mobiles and published various books.

This exhibition of 70 works commemorates the 10th anniversary of Shinagawa’s death and focuses on the evolution of his use of material throughout his career. Highlights include “The King of Insects” (1988), a metal grasshopper object, and the woodcut print “Cloud” (1947).

Nerima Art Museum; 1-36-16 Nukui, Nerima-ku, Tokyo. Nakamurabashi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 03-3577-1821; www.neribun.or.jp/museum.html