'Five Ukiyo-e Favorites: Utamaro, Sharaku, Hokusai, Hiroshige, and Kuniyoshi'

Nov. 19-Jan. 19, 2020

In 2014, the Edo Tokyo Museum celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special exhibition of seminal ukiyo-e masterpieces. This second iteration of the show brings together works by five leading 18th- and 19th-century artists — Kitagawa Utamaro, Toshusai Sharaku, Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kuniyoshi.

While shedding light on the creative process of all five artists, focusing on Utamaro’s bijinga (pictures of beautiful women), Sharaku’s kabuki actor portraits, Hokusai and Hiroshige’s landscapes and Kuniyoshi’s samurai images and caricatures, the exhibition also presents nishiki-e (colored print) works on loan from overseas collections.

Edo Tokyo Museum; 1-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. (Sat. till 7:30 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 03-3626-9974; www.dai-ukiyoe.jp

