A billboard with Kazunari Ninomiya (second from left) and other members of Arashi in Tokyo on Nov. 5 | KYODO

Entertainment News

Arashi's Kazunari Ninomiya marries former announcer

Kyodo, Staff Report

Kazunari Ninomiya — member of male idol group Arashi — married a former announcer, his office said Tuesday.

The 36-year-old singer and actor married a 38-year-old woman, Johnny & Associates Inc. said, although it declined to disclose her name. Ninomiya is the first of the five-member group to tie the knot.

“I got married to a woman who I have been seeing,” he said in a release.

In a message to his fans, Ninomiya said he “made the decision to take responsibility as a man.”

Arashi — one of the most successful idol groups created by the entertainment agency — said in January that it will suspend its activities at the end of 2020.

The group will hold two concerts at the new National Stadium in May ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. They will also have a concert in Beijing next spring.

Arashi also performed a song at a national festival Saturday to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace Plaza in Tokyo.

The group said in its Twitter account, set up earlier this month, that they traveled to Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok and Taipei over the weekend to meet with fans in Asia.

