Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Man, God & Nature in the Ancient World: Masterpieces from The Al Thani Collection'

TOKYO NATIONAL MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

Contributing Writer

Nov. 6-Feb. 9, 2020

From a collection of more than 6,000 works amassed by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani of Qatar, this exhibition highlights 117 artworks produced by ancient civilizations around the globe. It’s split into three “chapters,” focusing on the themes of “man,” “god” and “nature.”

Spanning over 3,000 years, the exhibition offers insights into the worldviews of ancient civilizations and how they understood divinity, power, mortality and the afterlife, and the natural world, particularly animals, around them.

Featured works include “Head of a Royal Figure,” an Egyptian red jasper bust (circa 1,473-1,292 B.C.), and “Stargazer,” an Anatolian idol carved from marble (circa 3,300-2,500 B.C.).

Tokyo National Museum; 13-9 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 am.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 9 p.m.). ¥620. Closed Mon., Dec. 26-Jan.1. 03-5777-8600; www.tnm.jp

Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Man, God & Nature in the Ancient World: Masterpieces from The Al Thani Collection” at the Tokyo National Museum to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit http://jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Nov. 12.

