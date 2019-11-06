Masumi Nakaoka's "Still Life Press#1" (2019)

'Scale Puzzle'

Nov. 7-Dec.1

Born in Kyoto, Masumi Nakaoka is a Japanese contemporary painter whose art has been inspired by the relationship between humans and nature, often depicting uncommon urban motifs. Her works, depicted with soft yet vivid brushstrokes, have won her multiple awards, including the 2004 Mayer’s Prize at Kyoto City University of Arts and the 2017 Kyoto Prefecture Cultural Prize’s Incentive Award.

Marking the artist’s second solo exhibition at Art Front Gallery, this exhibition presents her recent still-life paintings of clay objects she produced herself, depicted with surprising perspective and depth of field. Featured works include “Still Life Clasp#1” (2019) and “Still Life Press#2” (2019).

Art Front Gallery; Hillside Terrace A, 29-18 Sarugaku-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Daikanyama Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Mon., Tue. 03-3476-4869; www.artfrontgallery.com/en

Masumi Nakaoka's "Still Life Press#1" (2019)