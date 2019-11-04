Jungkook of the K-pop group BTS poses for the media at the Asia Artist Awards in Incheon, South Korea, in November 2018. | AP

Seoul police investigating BTS member over traffic accident

SEOUL – Police said Monday they’re investigating a member of the K-pop superstar group BTS over a traffic accident that left him and a taxi driver with minor injuries.

BTS’ agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said 22-year-old Jungkook admitted that he caused the accident by violating traffic laws and reached a settlement with the driver. The agency said the singer and driver both avoided serious injury.

“We apologize again to the victim and also to fans for causing concern,” the agency said in an emailed statement.

Seoul police said Jungkook was booked and an investigation of his case was underway in line with traffic law.

A police officer in charge of traffic accidents in Seoul described the case as minor because the incident did not cause much human or property damage. The officer, who requested anonymity because the investigation was underway, also said the case didn’t involve drunken driving or any other serious offenses.

South Korean media reported earlier Monday that Jungkook and the taxi driver suffered bruises in the Saturday crash. The Segye Ilbo newspaper, citing police, said Jungkook violated unspecified traffic rules while driving his Mercedes Benz and hit the taxi on a Seoul street. Yonhap news agency cited police as saying that they plan to summon Jungkook soon.

BTS has a large international following and was the first K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard album chart last year with “Love Yourself: Tear.”

