Arashi to hold 2 concerts at the new National Stadium in lead-up to Tokyo Games

Popular boy band Arashi, which announced it was going on hiatus at the end of next year, said Sunday it will hold two concerts at the new National Stadium in May, as part of scheduled events aimed at uplifting the mood for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The main venue for the games is set for completion later this month. The concerts are scheduled for May 15 and 16, ahead of the opening of the Olympics in July.

“It’s before the Olympics and Paralympics. So we want to present a festive mood for the year 2020,” band member Jun Matsumoto, together with four other members, told a news conference.

Arashi, formed by famed entertainment agency Johnny and Associates Inc., shocked millions of fans across Asia in January when they announced they would take a break at the end of next year after a 21-year career.

They will also hold a concert in Beijing next spring.