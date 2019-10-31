Entertainment News

Attraction featuring full-scale Godzilla replica to launch in Japan

JIJI

An interactive attraction featuring a full-scale replica of popular movie monster Godzilla will be launched next summer at a theme park on Awaji Island in the prefecture of Hyogo, the operator said Thursday.

The Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji attraction at the Nijigen’nomori theme park will let visitors fight with the monster.

Visitors will be able to go on various missions, including entering the partly-buried body of Godzilla through a gigantic fang-filled mouth.

Visitors can travel through the creature’s body, 55 meters long and 20 meters high, on a zip wire, or shoot at the body from outside with toy guns. The fee has yet to be decided.

“We want to bring more excitement to Awaji Island” with the new attraction, said Sadamatsu Hiroshige, president of operator Nijigen’nomori Co.

Other attractions at the theme park include one featuring the popular anime series “Crayon Shin-chan.”

An image of a Godzilla attraction that will be launched next summer at a theme park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture. | TM &AMP; TOHO CO. LTD.

