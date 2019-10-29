Nov. 1-Dec.15

Led by pop artist Shinjiro Okamoto, “Earth Attack” is an art project by nine collaborators — Yoshio Isaka, Giichi Ichikawa, Miho Otsubo, Reiko Kobori, Yoko Shimizu, Miho Shirai, Akira Matsumoto, Keisuke Yamaguchi and Wang Shuye.

Inspired by the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the project took 17 years to complete. It examines the effects of warfare on Earth, highlighting horrific events, such as the World War II Bombing of Tokyo and the atomic bombings, as well as current conflicts around the world.

Expressed with dry humor — a deliberate contrast to the subject matter — the artists’ perspectives are all depicted on a 200-meter-long scroll-like painting of 150 panels.

Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art; 1-13-2 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Sakae Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). Closed Mon. ¥1,200. 052-971-5511; www-art.aac.pref.aichi.jp