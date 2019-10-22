'The Works of Architect Shizutaro Urabe'

Oct. 26-Dec. 22

Shizutaro Urabe (1909-1991), an architect known in particular for re-working old structures, contributed to more than 280 postwar buildings over the course of half a century. Around 20 percent of his works are in Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture — where he was known as a pioneer of bringing together handcraft with industrial manufacturing — including the Ohara Museum of Art (1961) and the Kurashiki Kokusai (International) Hotel (1963).

Held at Kurashiki Ivy Square, Urabe’s conversion of industrial buildings, this exhibition commemorates the architect’s 110th birth anniversary with a presentation of his earlier to later works, many of which could serve as a blueprint for a better living environment and future urban development.

Kurashiki Ivy Square Ivy Hall; 7-2 Honmachi, Kurashiki, Okayama. Kurashiki Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 06-6220-0102; www.urabeten.jp