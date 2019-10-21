Actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior's Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris last month. Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars. The "Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook" star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport mansion. | AP

Entertainment News

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence marries NY art dealer Cooke Maroney

AP

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND – Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The “Hunger Games” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.

