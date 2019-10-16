Stars (from left) Japanese artist, actor, singer and dancer Tomohisa Yamashita, Scottish actress Katharine O'Donnelly, Danish actor Alexandre Willaume, Danish actress and singer Laura Bach, and Irish actor John Lynch pose during a photocall for the television series "The Head" as part of the MIPCOM, the World's biggest television and entertainment market, in Cannes, southeastern France, Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Japanese idol Tomohisa Yamashita stars in bloody Antarctic chiller 'The Head'

AFP-JIJI

NICE, FRANCE – Japanese idol Tomohisa Yamashita is to star in a chilling new thriller set in the Antarctic called “The Head.

A clip from the series — co-created by Ran Tellem of “Homeland” fame — was shown Tuesday at MIPCOM, the world’s biggest entertainment market in Cannes.

The show’s international cast includes Irish actor John Lynch, who is one of two survivors of 10 people left to “winter” at a research base.

When scientists return in the spring they find the walls covered in blood and the two survivors blaming each other for the murders.

Yamashita, a 35-year-old singer and actor who is widely known as Yamapi, plays an investigator.

He said “this story shows the core of human emotions” as he appeared in Cannes with co-stars including Spain’s Alvaro Morte — the “Professor” in “Money Heist” — to promote the show.

Shooting is still going on in Iceland and Canary Islands backed by the Catalan giant, Mediapro — the co-producers of the hit “The Young Pope” — Hulu Japan and HBO Asia.

The show is written by Spanish brothers Alex and David Pastor.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold dance Sept. 30 during the celebrity dance competition series "Dancing With the Stars," in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that viewers should vote for Spicer. Spicer told USA Today there's no question a "huge" amount of his votes come from Trump supporters.
Trump calls for Sean Spicer votes on 'Dancing with the Stars'
President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. The pr...
Queen Latifah arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Aug. 26. Musical artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University this year for their contributions to black history and culture. Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Queen Latifah and six other recipients on Oct. 22.
Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award
Music artist and actress Queen Latifah is among the honorees being recognized by Harvard University this year for their contributions to black history and culture. Harvard is set to award the W....
Director Martin Scorsese and flanking cast members Al Pacino (left) and Robert De Niro arrive for the screening of "The Irishman" during the 2019 BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London Sunday.
Martin Scorsese says he wanted to 'enrich' past Robert De Niro work with 'The Irishman'
Martin Scorsese reunites with Robert De Niro in "The Irishman," a 3½-hour-long mob drama the acclaimed director said he chose to do with his frequent collaborator to build on their past work togeth...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stars (from left) Japanese artist, actor, singer and dancer Tomohisa Yamashita, Scottish actress Katharine O'Donnelly, Danish actor Alexandre Willaume, Danish actress and singer Laura Bach, and Irish actor John Lynch pose during a photocall for the television series "The Head" as part of the MIPCOM, the World's biggest television and entertainment market, in Cannes, southeastern France, Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,