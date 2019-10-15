Oct. 19-Jan. 26, 2020

The House of Habsburg ruled Austria from the late 1270s and became one of the principal sovereign dynasties of the Holy Roman Empire from the 15th to the 20th century. As aficionados of art, the family also amassed an extensive collection of masterpieces, including paintings, tapestries and objets d’art.

To commemorate 150 years of Austria-Japan diplomatic relations, this exhibition traces the Habsburgs rule through works selected from the imperial collection on loan from the Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien in Vienna.

Highlights include Vigee-Lebrun’s “Portrait of Marie Antoinette, Queen of France” (1778) and Velazquez’s “Infanta Margarita Teresa in a Blue Dress” (1659).

The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo; 7-7 Ueno Park, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Ueno Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.habsburg2019.jp



Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “The Habsburg Dynasty: 600 Years of Imperial Collections” at The National Museum of Western Art, Tokyo to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply, visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: Oct. 22.