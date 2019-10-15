'Shiro Matsui: Far Too Close'

"Lag Behind/Lag Forward" (2019) | KAZUO FUKUNAGA © SHIRO MATSUI, COURTESY OF ARTCOURT GALLERY

Oct. 12-Dec. 21

Since his first solo exhibition in 1983, sculptor Shiro Matsui has continued to use various materials, such as wood, metal, soil and stone, for installations of different forms, colors and scale that not only speak to our senses with wit and humor, but also challenge our perception of space. Since the early 1990s, he has been particularly well-known for his huge interactive balloon installations that fill entire rooms and major spaces of buildings.

Focusing on Matsui’s newest works, “Far Too Close” includes “Capital T,” an installation that connects contrasting spaces with an 8-meter-long pipe that starts from the exhibition room, passes through a glass wall and out towards the courtyard.

Artcourt Gallery; OAP Artcourt 1F, 1-8-5 Tenmabashi, Kita-ku, Osaka. Sakuranomiya Stn. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Sat. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 06-6354-5444; www.artcourtgallery.com/eng

