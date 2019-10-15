'Words in Place of Objects Make Us Fly Off to Unknown Places'

Oct. 19-Nov. 10

Koutarou Ushijima works combine words with objects found in streets and items that have personal significance to him. His recent works have shifted from a focus on stripping items of their original meanings and functions to reveal their “essential” narratives, to giving objects identities by imbuing them with a personal history or connection through the process of collecting them. In doing so he appears to give otherwise unnoticed items a place or sense of belonging in the world.

In addition to “Things from the Street” (2011), a wall of 800 items Ushijima picked up off streets, this exhibition showcases “Intentional Accident” (2014) and pieces from the artist’s series “Anonymous House” (2019).

3331 Arts Chiyoda; 6-11-14 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Suehirocho Stn. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. 03-6803-2441; www.3331.jp/en