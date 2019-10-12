Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

'Noon: An Anthology of Short Poems': Wit and wisdom in 14 lines or fewer

by Kris Kosaka

Contributing Writer

Tokyo-based poet Philip Rowland first published “Noon: Journal of the Short Poem” in 2004, starting as “very much a personal project.”

Noon: An Anthology of Short Poems, Edited by Philip Rowland.
162 pages
ISOBAR PRESS, Poetry.

The limited-print journal, hand-bound on washi paper, ran for six years. In 2014, Rowland restarted “Noon” online, striving to maintain the integrity of the original by offering a multitude of styles and varied perspectives, accepting contributions from poets all over the world as long as the poems were less than 14 lines. Continuing success has led to its first collection, published this summer by Isobar Press, “Noon: An Anthology of Short Poems.”

As Rowland quietly asserts with this anthology, there’s a universe within the world of short-form poetry, extending far beyond the boundaries of haiku or tanka.

Settling into “Noon,” it’s easy to slip into a meditative flow of wisdom and wordplay with these quick gulps of thought. The poems are sensitively juxtaposed, revealing sly humor or demanding deeper contemplation with a turn of the page. Rowland is as talented with his editing as with his own writing and it is clear he enjoyed the process.

Some poems are grouped thematically in sequence, some in opposition for emphasis, some by a contrasting phrase or a mirroring image — but always with deft originality. Each poem stands on its own page yet irrefutably feels part of a larger whole. There are over 200 poems and nearly 100 poets in the slim volume, yet it can easily be absorbed in a single sitting. Set aside some time and discover the wealth of words in a few short lines of poetry.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

'The Democracy of Suffering': Wit, erudition and philosophical change
Violent typhoons lash coastlines and wreak havoc inland. Polar ice is melting. Sea levels are rising. Humanity is facing catastrophe and possible extinction. Climate change might just be the single...
'The Complete Guide to Japanese Drinks': A compendium of Japan's alcohol traditions
Following Brian Ashcraft's excellent "Japanese Whisky," Tuttle has brought out this compendious guide to the full range of Japanese beverages. Written by Chris Bunting, author of "Drinking Japan" a...
Comeback kid: Lafcadio Hearn has remained stubbornly unpopular outside Japan, but has recently had several books published about him and his works.
'Japanese Ghost Stories': The ghostly ascent of Lafcadio Hearn's tales of the supernatural
I first encountered Paul Murray — the biographer of "Dracula" author Bram Stoker and the editor of a new collection of spine-chilling Japanese ghost stories by Lafcadio Hearn — in a suitably awe-in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,