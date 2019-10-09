Oprah Winfrey appears in March at the presentation of Stella McCartney's ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 fashion collection in Paris. Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically black college. | AP

Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey to give $13 million more for aid at black Atlanta college

AP

ATLANTA – Oprah Winfrey says she’s giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.

Winfrey announced her plan Monday at Morehouse College in Atlanta, adding to the $12 million she gave to the all-male college in 1989. She was meeting with 47 students who benefit from the existing endowment.

“I was really surprised to learn that it’s been 30 years since I made that $12 million donation to Morehouse, so today, I’d like to add $13 million to that,” Winfrey said as cheers erupted, in a video released by Morehouse.

Morehouse President David Thomas said Winfrey’s endowment has paid to educate nearly 600 students over the past three decades.

The college described the gift as a surprise. Last month, Winfrey also sprung a surprise college donation on an audience, saying she’d give more than $1 million to the United Negro College Fund at a North Carolina fundraiser.

Winfrey’s announcement came weeks after 2,200-student Morehouse announced it would impose an unpaid monthly furlough day for 415 professional employees and stop retirement contributions of 3 percent of employee salaries. Some jobs will also be eliminated, with the overall cost-cutting effort meant to redirect $3 million to student aid.

Billionaire Robert Smith won wide attention earlier this year when he promised to repay all student and family loans accumulated by Morehouse’s class of 2019. That one-time gift will be worth $34 million, the college said last month.

Thomas said in a statement that he is “feeling hopeful for Morehouse and what it has garnered in terms of philanthropic support with gifts like Oprah’s and Robert Smith’s. I am hopeful that this will also get others to step up with their support of Morehouse, but even more broadly, historically black colleges and universities.”

Many historically black colleges and universities struggle to raise money from private donors, and African-American students often accumulate large amounts of debt because their families are not as wealthy as their white peers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

UNHCR goodwill ambassador and actress Cate Blanchett and formerly stateless refugee Maha Mamo (left) pose with passports after a news conference during a High-Level Segment on Statelessness, part of the UNHCR's Executive Committee meeting, at the United Nations in Geneva Monday.
Film great Cate Blanchett decries 'heartbreaking' plight of stateless
Film star Cate Blanchett urged the world to end the devastating plight of millions of people with no nationality on Monday, describing statelessness as a "heartbreaking" waste of human talent and p...
Soprano of the Hungarian State Opera Gabriella Letay Kiss and Italian tenor Marcello Giordani perform on the stage of the Erkel Theatre in Budapest during a May rehearsal of the title 'Manon Lescaut' composed by Italian Giacomo Puccini, directed by Hungarian Mate Szabo. Italian tenor Giordani passed away on Saturdayat age 56.
Tributes pour in after Italian opera star Marcello Giordani dies at 56
The opera world paid tribute Sunday to Italian tenor Marcello Giordani, who died of a heart attack at his home in Sicily. He was 56. Only last month, he had been playing the role of Calaf in Puc...
British musician Ginger Baker performs in 2008 at the Zildjian Drummers Achievement Awards at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. The family of drummer Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, says he died Sunday. He was 80.
Ginger Baker, Cream's volatile drummer, dies at 80
Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, died Sunday at age 80, his family said. Baker wielded his blues power and ja...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Oprah Winfrey appears in March at the presentation of Stella McCartney's ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 fashion collection in Paris. Winfrey says she's giving $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at Morehouse College in Atlanta, a historically black college. | AP

, , , , , ,