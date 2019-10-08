Oct. 12-Jan. 19, 2020

The Yamaguchi Center for Arts and Media has invited contact Gonzo and the Yamaguchi Center of Arts and Media (YCAM) Bio Research team to present a collaborative installation piece that explores the questions “Where did the body come from, and where is it heading?”

Contact Gonzo explores various forms of physical expression, mainly through improvised performances that involve body collisions. Its projects merge contemporary art with performing arts have been shown in museums and theaters in Japan and internationally. “Wow, See You in the Next Life.” is its installation based on the biotechnology knowledge and research of YCAM and looks at genetic hereditary via DNA as well as hereditary traits passed down through cultural tradition, stories and customs.

Yamaguchi Center for Arts and Media; 7-7 Nakazono-cho, Yamaguchi. Yama-guchi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Tue. 083-901-2222; www.ycam.jp/en