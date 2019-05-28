'Plans for Tokyo 2019: Vol.2 Sachiko Kazama'

June 1-July 13

Sachiko Kazama’s monochrome woodcut prints are an exploration of the past from the viewpoint of the present. Her works, which often feature historical motifs within present-day landscapes, also allude to ominous possible futures.

A graduate of the Musashino Art School, Kazama first began exhibiting her work in 1998. She has been widely acclaimed, winning several prizes, including the Taro Okamoto Award for Contemporary Art in 2006 and a Tokyo Contemporary Art Award this year.

This is the second in the gallery’s five-part “Plans for Tokyo 2019” series, and features two large-scale Kazama panel works: “Storm Area No.13” (2005), a wood panel with sumi ink printed on washi (Japanese paper), and “Public Intersection” (2013), a woodcut print of oil-based ink on washi.

Gallery αM; Agata Takezawa Bldg. B1, 1-2-11 Higashi-kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Bakuro-Yokoyama Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Closed Sun., Mon., holidays. 03-5829-9109; www.gallery-alpham.com