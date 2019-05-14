May 25-26

Roppongi Art Night, an annual overnight multi-disciplinary art event, is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary of contemporary art, photography, design, music, video and performances — most of which is free to view. This year’s theme is “Night Journey, Daydream,” and the event features 50 installations and performances by both Japanese and international artists, showcased at various venues and public spaces across Tokyo’s Roppongi district.

The main program introduces Choi Jeong Hwa, who is known for his use of vibrant colors and pop culture inspirations to create cheerful large-scale public works that often feature flower or fruit motifs. Choi will present four installations during Roppongi Art Night, including his giant inflatable “Fruit Tree” at Roppongi Hills Arena.

Roppongi Art Night 2019 takes place at various locations in the Roppongi district of Tokyo on May 25 and 26. Most artworks are free to view, though some events require an entry fee. www.roppongiartnight.com/2019/en