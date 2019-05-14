"The Passing Time #12" (2012)

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Aguri Uchida: Incarnated Painting as Inselberg'

MUSASHINO ART UNIVERSITY MUSEUM & LIBRARY

by Yukari Tanaka

May 20-June 16

In an exploration of the meaning of human existence and the human body, Aguri Uchida pushes the potential of contemporary nihonga (Japanese-style painting).

This exhibition brings together Uchida’s earlier figurative paintings of the 1970s and ’80s, which express human emotions, with her more abstract works from around 2000 that feature the human body. The focus of the exhibition, however, is her recent large-scale mural-like works that seem to purposely dominate the spaces in which they are displayed.

With around 20 works and 100 drawings, highlights include “Seated Portrait of Ari” (1983) and “drawing” (1998).

Musashino Art University Museum & Library; 1-736 Ogawa-cho, Kodaira, Tokyo. Kokubunji Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sat. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 042-342-6003; mauml.musabi.ac.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Kanjiro Kawai's "Peacock Green Glazed Jar of Human Design" (1923)
Kanjiro Kawai: Pots of incredible talent
When The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, opened in 1963, it was gifted 45 craft pieces from its Tokyo counterpart. The Takashimaya department store advertising manager, Kenichi Kawakatsu (...
A rendering of Choi Jong Hwa's "Fruit Tree"
'Roppongi Art Night 2019'
May 25-26 Roppongi Art Night, an annual overnight multi-disciplinary art event, is celebrating it's 10th anniversary of contemporary art, photography, design, music, video and performances — mos...
"Ostrich Fern (Kurokawa, Hagi)" from the portfolio "Kekkai (Boundaries)"
'Nobuo Shimose Retrospective: Boundaries in Nature'
May 23-July 7 After graduating the Tokyo College of Photography, Nobuo Shimose returned to his hometown of Hagashi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, to take over his family's photo studio. He also ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

"The Passing Time #12" (2012)