'Aguri Uchida: Incarnated Painting as Inselberg'

May 20-June 16

In an exploration of the meaning of human existence and the human body, Aguri Uchida pushes the potential of contemporary nihonga (Japanese-style painting).

This exhibition brings together Uchida’s earlier figurative paintings of the 1970s and ’80s, which express human emotions, with her more abstract works from around 2000 that feature the human body. The focus of the exhibition, however, is her recent large-scale mural-like works that seem to purposely dominate the spaces in which they are displayed.

With around 20 works and 100 drawings, highlights include “Seated Portrait of Ari” (1983) and “drawing” (1998).

Musashino Art University Museum & Library; 1-736 Ogawa-cho, Kodaira, Tokyo. Kokubunji Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sat. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Sun., holidays. 042-342-6003; mauml.musabi.ac.jp/en