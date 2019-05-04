Books / Reviews | ESSENTIAL READING FOR JAPANOPHILES

Lafcadio Hearn's 'Glimpses of Unfamiliar Japan': Reveling in the remote and mystical — review

by Damian Flanagan

Contributing Writer

In this 1894 collection of his earliest essays on Japan following his arrival in 1890, we discover Lafcadio Hearn’s first impressions of being surrounded by bewildering ideographs, his first visits to temples and shrines in the Kanto area and his fascination with the strange gods, myths and customs he found there.

Glimpses of Unfamiliar Japan, by Lafcadio Hearn.
608 pages
TUTTLE PUBLISHING, History.

Hearn soon left Tokyo and set off across the mountains of Chugoku — described like the expeditions across the tropical hinterland of Martinique where he had lived for two years before arriving in Japan — to arrive in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, a land where the natives were often “half-naked,” where prices were “absurdly cheap” and where the traditions and beliefs of the previous centuries remained largely intact.

Hearn exulted in being the first European to visit some of the region’s remote shrines and coastal villages and took boat trips along the wild coast to view caves teeming with folk myths and ghost stories. He could often barely restrain himself from flinging himself into the sea to cool himself.

When he wasn’t throwing himself into his surroundings, Hearn was carefully weighing the meaning of unique aspects of Japanese culture, writing enlightening essays on topics such as the cult of Japanese fox myths, still perhaps the best thing ever written on the subject.

This is an unmissable book that offers a visceral, firsthand experience of a world now largely vanished, a mystical Japan that feels as remote today as accounts of pre-modern Tibet.

Read archived reviews of Japanese classics at jtimes.jp/essential.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

Keys to the story: Natsu Miyashita's "The Forest of Wool and Steel" draws on her love of music and her experiences living in the mountain village of Tomuraushi in Hokkaido.
'The Forest of Wool and Steel': Music and nature intertwine to paint a portrait of growth — review
Natsu Miyashita's novel "The Forest of Wool and Steel" opens with nature: "the scent of the forest close by ... the earthy fragrance of autumn." Yet the narrator, 17-year-old Naoki Tomura, is no...
Come face to face with human mortality in Yukio Mishima's 'The Temple of Dawn' — review
A strange and uneven novel, "The Temple of Dawn," the third volume in Yukio Mishima's "Sea of Fertility" tetralogy, was first published in 1970. It is an elegy to the loss of pureness in the Jap...
A star is born: Translator Sam Bett believes Yukio Mishima's "Star" was a pivotal work after which the author sought to elevate his literary fame into superstardom.
Yukio Mishima’s attempt at personal branding comes to light in the rediscovered 'Star'
A newly discovered work by a Japanese literary giant is, by default, a thing of delight. The joy of surprise may forgive lesser quality — often the reason why parts of an oeuvre aren't published — ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge