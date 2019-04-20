BTS members attend a news conference to introduce their album "Map of the Soul: Persona" in Seoul on Wednesday. | YONHAP / VIA AP

K-pop phenomenon BTS become first South Korean act to top British album chart

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - K-pop sensation BTS scored another record on Friday, becoming the first South Korean act to top Britain’s album chart.

The seven-member group’s new album, “Map of the Soul: Persona” went straight in at No. 1, days after their single “Boy With Luv” broke the YouTube record for the most views in 24 hours, with 74.6 million hits.

The track is also the band’s first British Top 15 single, charting at No. 13 on Friday.

The band, known for their boyish good looks and meticulously choreographed dance moves, will play two sold-out nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, on June 1 and 2.

Earlier this year the septet, whose name is short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts, became the first K-pop band to top the U.S. album charts.

Some 800,000 tourists were believed to have chosen South Korea as their destination last year because of BTS — more than 7 percent of the total visitors to the country.

