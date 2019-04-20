'Lone Wolf and Cub' manga creator Kazuo Koike dies at 82

Manga writer Kazuo Koike, known as the author of the Lone Wolf and Cub samurai story adapted into a number of films and a television series, died Wednesday of pneumonia in Tokyo, a person close to him said Friday. He was 82.

Koike, whose real name was Seishu Tawaraya, created the comic series known as “Kozure Okami” in Japan together with manga artist Goseki Kojima, in which he depicted expert swordsman Itto Ogami taking to wandering as an assassin along with his infant son Daigoro in a baby carriage.

The cartoon started to be serialized in a magazine in 1970, becoming popular not only in Japan but also overseas. It has also been adapted into a TV series and movies.

The Akita Prefecture native was also one of the writers of the popular “Golgo 13” manga series.

He set up a school for manga artists and the school’s students include cartoonist Rumiko Takahashi, best known for comedic works including “Urusei Yatsura,” known as “Lum” overseas.