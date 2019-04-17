British rock band Queen to bring 2020 Rhapsody Tour to Japan

British rock band Queen will perform in Japan next January as part of their 2020 Rhapsody Tour, which comes in the wake of the biopic film “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning an Academy Award, organizer Creativeman Productions Ltd. said Wednesday.

The band includes original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American vocalist Adam Lambert.

Queen is scheduled to appear at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo on Jan. 25 and 26, Kyocera Dome Osaka on Jan. 28, and Nagoya Dome on Jan. 30.

The new tour of Japan was announced on April 17, the same day Queen arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport for their first tour of the country in 1975.

Queen, including original vocalist Freddie Mercury, made six tours of Japan between 1975 and 1985.

Drummer Taylor said, “Japan has always been such a special place for Queen and we can’t wait to return with our new show.”

Lead singer Lambert added, “It feels like too long since we were last in Japan, but I have such fond memories of our time there.”

“The fond relationship between Queen and the Japanese people is legendary,” lead guitarist May said. “It will be the greatest thrill for us to return in January to the country that first recognized Queen music nearly 50 years ago. Subarashii desu,” May continued, using the Japanese term for “wonderful.”