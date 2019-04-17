Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who played the role of Freddie Mercury in blockbuster movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," joins hands with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California, in January. | GETTY IMAGES

Entertainment News

British rock band Queen to bring 2020 Rhapsody Tour to Japan

Kyodo

British rock band Queen will perform in Japan next January as part of their 2020 Rhapsody Tour, which comes in the wake of the biopic film “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning an Academy Award, organizer Creativeman Productions Ltd. said Wednesday.

The band includes original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American vocalist Adam Lambert.

Queen is scheduled to appear at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo on Jan. 25 and 26, Kyocera Dome Osaka on Jan. 28, and Nagoya Dome on Jan. 30.

The new tour of Japan was announced on April 17, the same day Queen arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport for their first tour of the country in 1975.

Queen, including original vocalist Freddie Mercury, made six tours of Japan between 1975 and 1985.

Drummer Taylor said, “Japan has always been such a special place for Queen and we can’t wait to return with our new show.”

Lead singer Lambert added, “It feels like too long since we were last in Japan, but I have such fond memories of our time there.”

“The fond relationship between Queen and the Japanese people is legendary,” lead guitarist May said. “It will be the greatest thrill for us to return in January to the country that first recognized Queen music nearly 50 years ago. Subarashii desu,” May continued, using the Japanese term for “wonderful.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Monkey Punch
Cartoonist Monkey Punch, known for works including 'Lupin III,' dies at 81
Manga artist Monkey Punch, best known for megahit series "Lupin III," died last week of pneumonia, his office said Wednesday. He was 81. Monkey Punch, whose real name was Kazuhiko Kato, depicted...
Emilia Clarke (left) and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones," the final season of which premiered on Sunday
Chinese netizens blast censored 'Game of Thrones' as record 17.4 million Americans watch final se...
While "Game of Thrones" fans worldwide were laughing and howling their way through the premiere of the latest season, Chinese fans on Monday were left blasting the censored version that streamed on...
Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, in Boston April 3.
Actress Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions bribe scam
Actress Lori Loughlin said on Monday she will plead not guilty to charges that she participated in what prosecutors say was the largest college admissions scandal uncovered in U.S. history. Loug...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who played the role of Freddie Mercury in blockbuster movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," joins hands with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California, in January. | GETTY IMAGES

,