This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke (left) and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones," premiering on Sunday. The first episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday's episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga. | HBO / VIA AP

Entertainment News

Record 17.4 million watch 'Game of Thrones' kickoff for final season

Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Some 17.4 million Americans watched the first episode of the final season of television’s “Game of Thrones” — a record audience for the medieval fantasy series, cable channel HBO said on Monday.

HBO said Sunday’s live U.S. television audience and viewers on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps exceeded the previous series high of 16.9 million viewers for the Season 7 finale two years ago.

On social media, Sunday’s premiere was also the most-tweeted-about episode of the show ever, with more than 5 million Tweets, and 11 million mentions throughout the course of the weekend, HBO said in a statement.

All of the top 10 global Twitter trends late Sunday evening were about the episode.

The series set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, which began in 2007, has become HBO’s biggest hit.

Season 7 averaged 32.8 million U.S. viewers per episode when delayed viewing was counted and HBO said it expected the Season 8 average to “grow considerably.

“Game of Thrones” is available in over 150 countries worldwide, but HBO said viewing data are not easily retrieved in many of those markets, making a global figure impossible to calculate.

Details of the final season have been kept a closely guarded secret, boosting anticipation.

The most-tweeted moment from Sunday’s show came when popular “Thrones” character Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) learned the truth about his parents, and the fact that his love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), is in fact his aunt.

Despite its avid fan base, “Game of Thrones” is far from the biggest television event in the United States. The annual NFL Super Bowl attracts about 100 million viewers and the 2019 Oscars ceremony in February was watched on television by 29.6 million Americans.

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” will air on May 19.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, in Boston April 3.
Actress Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions bribe scam
Actress Lori Loughlin said on Monday she will plead not guilty to charges that she participated in what prosecutors say was the largest college admissions scandal uncovered in U.S. history. Loug...
A still from Netflix's upcoming show, "Rilakkuma and Kaoru."
Bear essentials: A forthcoming animated series celebrates Rilakkuma's lackadaisical ethos in all ...
Few fictional characters in Japan are as laid-back in their overall approach to life as Rilakkuma. Created by stationery producer San-X in 2003, the brown bear has attracted a loyal following ov...
Hong Kong actors Chan Hung-chun (right) and Lung Koon-tin, dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, respectively, pose during a press conference to promote their upcoming Chinese opera "Trump on Show" in Hong Kong March 1. President Trump is the inspiration for "Trump on Show," a four-day Cantonese opera that reimagines the president's personal life and his fictional twin brother who lives in China.
In Cantonese opera, Trump finds his twin brother in China
With the blond wig and red tie, the star of the Cantonese opera in Hong Kong may look familiar. The Chinese actor and singer has the lead role in "Trump on Show," a four-day comedic opera reimag...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke (left) and Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones," premiering on Sunday. The first episode of the final season of "Game of Thrones" is a record-breaker for the series and HBO. The pay channel said the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday's episode either on TV or online represent a season-opening high for the fantasy saga. | HBO / VIA AP

, , , ,