Entertainment News

George Clooney says Bashir toppling not enough for Sudan

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Actor and activist George Clooney said Thursday that the fall of Sudan’s veteran strongman, Omar al-Bashir, was not enough and called for the dismantling of the military-led system.

The Hollywood heartthrob, who has been arrested protesting Sudan’s campaign in Darfur that the United States described as genocide, called for Bashir to be extradited and prosecuted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

“The people of Sudan have been waiting for this day for a long time, but it is only a tentative first step towards real change,” Clooney said in a joint statement with John Prendergast, the human rights campaigner with whom the actor founded The Sentry Project, which researches illicit money and war crimes in Africa.

The two said that Defense Minister Awad Ibnouf, who announced Bashir’s detention and declared two years of military rule, was just as deeply involved in the bloody, racially tinged war in Darfur.

“Removing the leader of a violent, corrupt system without dismantling that system is inadequate,” they said.

“The next steps are crucial. The international community must provide all possible support to ensure that the transition is a negotiated and inclusive one, and that the next president of Sudan reflects the will of its people,” they said.

Bashir, who swept to power in a 1989 coup, was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders but has faced months of mounting protests, triggered initially by a hike in the price of bread.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Geoffrey Rush
Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush wins defamation suit against News Corp. over alleged sex assault
Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush won damages of at least 850,000 Australian dollars ($610,000) on Thursday after a court ruled that the Australian arm of News Corp. defamed him by saying he behaved inapp...
Charles Van Doren appears at New York's hotel Roosevelt in 1959. Van Doren, who admitted his television quiz show performances in the 1950s had been rigged, died on Tuesday in Canaan, Connecticut. He was 93.
Charles Van Doren, figure in game show scandals, dies at 93
Charles Van Doren, the dashing young academic whose meteoric rise and fall as a corrupt game show contestant in the 1950s inspired the movie "Quiz Show" and served as a cautionary tale about the st...
Actress Lori Loughlin and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli (left), depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal April 3. On Tuesday, Loughlin and Giannulli were among 16 prominent parents indicted on an additional charge of money-laundering conspiracy in the case.
Lori Loughlin, husband and 14 parents dealt money-laundering charge in college bribery scam
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other parents were hit Tuesday with a new money-laundering charge in the sweeping college admissions brib...

, , , , ,