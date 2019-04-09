Nadegata Instant Party's "Yellow Cake Street" (2011) from "Alternating Currents-Japanese Art After March 2011" PERTH INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ARTS (PICA), AUSTRALIA, ©NADEGATA INSTANT PARTY

'Stranger Than Fiction: Taking Creation Beyond Location'

TOWADA ART CENTER

by Yukari Tanaka

April 13-Sept. 1

Last year, The Towada Art Center launched “Where is Chiiki?,” a project looking at the diversity and challenges of chiiki (regional) artworks, produced by Japanese artists collaborating with local communities. For this exhibition, two artists and one art group are presenting their latest collaborations inside and outside the museum.

Jun Kitazawa, who is currently based in Indonesia, has brought Indonesian cycle rickshaws for visitors to experience a local means of transportation; Hiroshi Fuji produces social works, using everyday objects, which he calls “operation systems”; and Nadegata Instant Party has been working on themes inspired by virtual reality.

Towada Art Center; 10-9 Nishi-Nibancho, Towada, Aomori. Hachinohe Stn. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Mon. 0176-20-1127; www.towadaartcenter.com/en

