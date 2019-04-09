Actor Felicity Huffman, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, leaves federal court in Boston April 3. She and 13 others pleaded guilty Monday. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Actress Felicity Huffman, 13 others to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions bribery scam: prosecutors

Reuters

BOSTON - Actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other people have agreed to plead guilty to participating in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The 14 are among 50 people accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of engaging in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams and paying $25 million in bribes to secure their children admission at well-known universities.

Huffman, who starred in “Desperate Housewives,” was among 33 parents charged in March with participating in the scheme in hopes of getting their children into universities including Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the scheme was overseen by California college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has pleaded guilty to facilitating the cheating scam and bribing coaches to present the parents’ children as fake athletic recruits.

Huffman, who is married to the actor William H. Macy, is accused of making a $15,000 contribution to Singer’s foundation in exchange for having an associate of Singer’s in 2017 secretly correct her daughter’s answers on an SAT college entrance exam at a test center that prosecutors say Singer controlled.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Detail showing handwriting and human figures on the back side of 'Il Paesaggio' by Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, revealed through infrared scanning, is shown slanting to the left and right, indicating the artist was ambidextrous, during detailed examinations of his work in Florence, Italy, in this handout obtained Monday.
Florence study proves artist Leonardo da Vinci was ambidextrous
An in-depth study of Leonardo da Vinci's earliest-known drawing has proved that the great Renaissance artist was ambidextrous, Italy's Uffizi Gallery said on Monday. The scientific and technolog...
This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi (right) and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from "Shazam!"
'Shazam!' debuts to tune of $53.5 million, handing DC Comics another win as 'Dumbo' dives
Seven films in, the DC Extended Universe is finally flying with some wind behind its back. The well-reviewed, relatively modestly budgeted "Shazam!" debuted with $53.5 million in ticket sales over ...
Family physician Leslie Hayes listens for a fetal heartbeat while attending to a 40-year-old mother (not seen) who is being treated for an addiction to heroin with the anti-craving medication Subutext, at the El Centro Family Health medical clinic in Espanola, New Mexico, in 2016. "The Providers," set to air on the PBS Independent Lens series this week, looks at the challenges three health care workers in rural New Mexico face.
Film explores rural New Mexico health care amid poverty, opioid crisis
Northern New Mexico is known for tourist attractions such as artsy Santa Fe, eclectic Taos and the healing dirt of El Santuario de Chimayo. The region's relaxing spas and skiing options present mid...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Actor Felicity Huffman, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, leaves federal court in Boston April 3. She and 13 others pleaded guilty Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,