Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris i n2017. Dion will release new music and embark on her first North American tour in more than a decade in 2019, the French-Canadian superstar has announced. | AFP-JIJI

Entertainment News

Celine Dion announces first North American tour in decade

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK - Celine Dion will release new music and embark on her first North American tour in more than a decade this year, the French-Canadian superstar has announced.

The tour will kick off in Quebec City in September, coming after the Grammy-winner wraps her more than 15-year run in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Dion, 51, made the announcement during a Facebook Live event late Wednesday.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” the singer said.

The Grammy-winning singer known for her blockbuster ballads has said she felt motivated recently to create new music and hit the road since her husband and manager, Rene Angelil, died in 2016.

Dion’s wildly successful Vegas residency holds the record for highest grossing residency of all time, according to industry tracker Billboard.

Her 2003-2007 “New Day” show scored $385 million in ticket sales, while her current residency reports earning $245.5 million as of December 2018, Billboard said.

The album entitled “Courage” will likely drop in November, the singer said.

The title — also the name of her tour — was inspired by her late husband, Dion said.

“When I lost Rene, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted to make sure I was still practicing my passion,” she said. “I wanted to prove to him that I’m fine, we’re fine, we’re going to be OK. I’ve got this.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Actor Felicity Huffman, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, enters federal court in Boston Wednesday.
Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at Boston court to face college admissions bribe charges
Felicity Huffman arrived at the federal court in Boston on Wednesday, where she and fellow actress Lori Loughlin will appear to face charges tied to what prosecutors call the largest college admiss...
A makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle sits in the parking lot in front of his Marathon Store in Los Angeles Tuesday. Hussle was shot dead in the lot Sunday, sparking an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities as the city's mayor blamed "senseless gun violence."
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed over dispute with suspect: LA police
Los Angeles police on Tuesday said the man named as a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle allegedly killed him two days ago over a personal dispute that was not gang-related. P...
Singer of British band the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger performs with the band during a concert at Berlin's Olympic Stadium last June. Jagger said Saturday he was "devastated" after his Rolling Stones were forced to cancel their United States and Canada tour dates so he could receive "medical treatment."
Mick Jagger to undergo NY heart surgery, get stent: Drudge Report
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery this week following the postponement of the band's North American tour for medical reasons, according to a published report. The U....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena in Paris i n2017. Dion will release new music and embark on her first North American tour in more than a decade in 2019, the French-Canadian superstar has announced. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,