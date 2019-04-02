Go Shun's "White Monkey"

Art / Openings Outside Tokyo

'Road to Shijo School: Focus on Go Shun and Related Painters'

OTANI MEMORIAL ART MUSEUM, NISHINOMIYA CITY

April 6-May 12

The Shijo school of painting was founded by Maruyama Okyo (1733-95) and his former student Matsumura Goshun (1752-1811) as an offshoot of the Maruyama school. It fused Western-style realism with traditional Japanese painting techniques and became popular during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), continuing to evolve over time.

Focusing on paintings by Goshun, this exhibition looks at works from the Maruyama school and highlights differences between the two styles. It also traces the evolution of the Shijo school with paintings by Matsumura Keibun (1779-1843), Okamoto Toyohiko (1773-1845) and Shibata Gito (1780-1819).

Otani Memorial Art Museum, Nishinomiya City; 4-38 Nakahama-cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo. Koroen Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Wed. 0798-33-0164; www.otanimuseum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

A portrait of Katsumi Asaba
Katsumi Asaba is having a good laugh
Renowned designer and dedicated table tennis fanatic Katsumi Asaba opens the exhibition "Sense of Humor" at 21_21 Design Sight with a bit of Nankin tamasudare (literally transl...
'Moomin the Art and the Story'
April 9-June 16 Tove Marika Jansson (1914-2001) was born to a family of artists — her father was a sculptor and her mother an illustrator/designer. In 1945, as a form of escapism from World War ...
'Kiyoharu Art Colony Guesthouse "Washin": Hiroshi Sugimoto'
April 6-June 30 The Kiyoharu Art Colony, a community of museums, art studios and cafes built on the site of a former elementary school, is celebrating its newest building, Washin — "wa,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Go Shun's "White Monkey"