'Road to Shijo School: Focus on Go Shun and Related Painters'

April 6-May 12

The Shijo school of painting was founded by Maruyama Okyo (1733-95) and his former student Matsumura Goshun (1752-1811) as an offshoot of the Maruyama school. It fused Western-style realism with traditional Japanese painting techniques and became popular during the Meiji Era (1868-1912), continuing to evolve over time.

Focusing on paintings by Goshun, this exhibition looks at works from the Maruyama school and highlights differences between the two styles. It also traces the evolution of the Shijo school with paintings by Matsumura Keibun (1779-1843), Okamoto Toyohiko (1773-1845) and Shibata Gito (1780-1819).

Otani Memorial Art Museum, Nishinomiya City; 4-38 Nakahama-cho, Nishinomiya, Hyogo. Koroen Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥800. Closed Wed. 0798-33-0164; www.otanimuseum.jp