Mick Jagger performs during a concert of the Rolling Stones' "No Filter" tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, last June. | REUTERS

Entertainment News

Rolling Stones postpones U.S.-Canada tour as Mick Jagger receives medical treatment

AP

NEW YORK - The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ “No Filter” tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise people who have already bought ticket to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

