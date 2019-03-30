Books / Reviews | RECENTLY PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT JAPAN

Kyoko Nakajima's 'The Little House': Secrets hiding secrets, and much left unsaid

by Iain Maloney

Contributing Writer

Perhaps because of the generational nature of the Emperor-era system, Japanese literature has long had a fascination with endings and beginnings, and Nakajima’s Naoki Prize-winning novel, “The Little House” is no exception.

The Little House, by Kyoko Nakajima, Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori.
336 pages
DARF PUBLISHERS, Fiction.

Set between 1930 and 1945, with periodic jumps to the present, the tale unfolds through the memoir of Taki, maid to the Hirai family in suburban Tokyo. As a teenage girl, she is sent into service with Tokiko, a young bride not much older than Taki. They develop a strong bond, a friendship that becomes the most important relationship of Taki’s life.

This is a brilliantly deceptive novel, whip-smart in its subtlety. Like Kazuo Ishiguro’s butler in “The Remains of the Day,” Taki’s narrative is tainted by loyalty and love, and it takes a final chapter from a new perspective to tell the full story. There are secrets hiding secrets, things hinted and much left unsaid.

Nakajima plays with the reader, and with the form, using Taki’s story to poke fun at the tendency of some historical novelists to color the past with the concerns of the present, via Taki’s nephew’s running commentary on her draft memoir, he appears incredulous that Taki dwells so little on the major political events of the time and instead concentrates on the family’s daily life.

Of course, it is these insights into the home front that are most enlightening. “The Little House” is the story of how generations in Japan talk — or don’t talk — to each other, and this inability to connect across eras is the true tragedy of the novel and, perhaps, the nation.

LATEST BOOKS STORIES

'The Missionary and the Libertine': Buruma's writing is incendiary, positively fizzling with ideas
Ian Buruma is best known for the audacity of his writing, impatience with sloppy thinking, indignation at the inaccurate rendering of history, and immunity to ill-considered criticism. In this c...
Historian and storyteller: Owen Matthews, author of "An Impeccable Spy," a new biography of World War II spy Richard Sorge.
An impeccable new biography of Richard Sorge, one of Russia's master spies
A flawed man but a flawless spy, Richard Sorge's undercover efforts in Tokyo for the Soviet Union during World War II changed history. Despite supplying definitive intelligence that stopped the ...
William Gibson's 'Idoru': Tokyo sci-fi becomes full-blown reality
The second novel in William Gibson's "Bridge" trilogy, sees its protagonist, Colin Laney, an intuitive recognition sifter of information patterns, in the service of a rock singer hell-bent on ma...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

,