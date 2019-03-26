Entertainment News

Actor Michael Madsen of 'Kill Bill' fame accused of driving under the influence

AP

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - Police have arrested actor Michael Madsen after they say he was stopped while driving under the influence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday. The 61-year-old, who has been featured in such Quentin Tarantino movies as “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” was not injured.

Officers questioned Madsen and he was placed under arrest. His blood-alcohol level was not immediately available. He was released from jail Monday morning.

His publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Actor Michael Madsen at the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" in Los Angeles in 2015. Police have arrested Madsen after they say he was stopped while driving under the influence. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Madsen was driving a Land Rover, which struck a pole in Malibu, California, around 8 p.m. Sunday. | CHRIS PIZZELLO / INVISION / VIA AP

