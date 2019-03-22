Singer Jung Joon-young arrives to attend a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. | AP

Entertainment News

K-pop star Jung Joon-young arrested for filming and sharing sex videos

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL - K-pop star Jung Joon-young has been arrested, hours after he apologized for filming and distributing illicit sex videos, in a scandal that has rocked South Korea’s entertainment industry.

The singer-songwriter last week admitted to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners’ consent.

The videos of at least 10 women were shared through mobile chat rooms in 2015 with recipients including fellow K-pop star Seungri of Big Bang.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant late Thursday, hours after Jung appeared at a hearing and apologized for committing “unforgivable crimes,” the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

“I am sorry. I made a big and inexcusable mistake, and I admit my guilt,” he said.

“I will live my days repenting for the sins.”

Following the hearing, the 30-year-old was led away in handcuffs and taken to a police station to await the court’s decision on the warrant.

Jung announced his retirement from the entertainment industry last week and two other male singers have also quit after admitting they watched the illicit videos.

South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of molka spycam videos — mostly of women, secretly filmed by men in schools, toilets and offices.

“Revenge porn” — videos taken of sexual relations without the partner’s consent — is believed to be equally widespread.

Thousands of women protested in Seoul last year on several occasions against the videos as part of the country’s growing #MeToo movement.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Stephen Colbert attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest "An Evening with Stephen Colbert" at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Stephen Colbert postpones visit to New Zealand after mosque attack
Talk show host Stephen Colbert has postponed what was supposed to be a surprise visit to New Zealand following the terrorist attack in Christchurch that killed 50 people. Colbert's "Late Show," ...
Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans in 2015. Lewis has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation center following a stroke last month, but will have to cancel upcoming shows, including his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.
Jerry Lee Lewis, 83, cancels shows, is recovering from stroke
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation center following a stroke last month, but will have to cancel upcoming shows, including his appearance...
Kevin Tsujihara, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Entertainment, arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "War Dogs" in 2016. Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex. As Warner Bros. chairman and chief executive officer at one of Hollywood's most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations.
Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara ousted over relationship with actress
Warner Bros. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tsujihara is leaving the studio over allegations that he had a sexual relationship with an actress he helped promote, adding to the number of Hollywood mo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Singer Jung Joon-young arrives to attend a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday. | AP

, , , , , , ,