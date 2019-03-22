K-pop star Jung Joon-young arrested for filming and sharing sex videos

K-pop star Jung Joon-young has been arrested, hours after he apologized for filming and distributing illicit sex videos, in a scandal that has rocked South Korea’s entertainment industry.

The singer-songwriter last week admitted to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners’ consent.

The videos of at least 10 women were shared through mobile chat rooms in 2015 with recipients including fellow K-pop star Seungri of Big Bang.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the arrest warrant late Thursday, hours after Jung appeared at a hearing and apologized for committing “unforgivable crimes,” the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

“I am sorry. I made a big and inexcusable mistake, and I admit my guilt,” he said.

“I will live my days repenting for the sins.”

Following the hearing, the 30-year-old was led away in handcuffs and taken to a police station to await the court’s decision on the warrant.

Jung announced his retirement from the entertainment industry last week and two other male singers have also quit after admitting they watched the illicit videos.

South Korea has been battling a growing epidemic of molka spycam videos — mostly of women, secretly filmed by men in schools, toilets and offices.

“Revenge porn” — videos taken of sexual relations without the partner’s consent — is believed to be equally widespread.

Thousands of women protested in Seoul last year on several occasions against the videos as part of the country’s growing #MeToo movement.