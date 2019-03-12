March 15-June 30

When art director Katsumi Asaba traveled around the world, he found that humor played an important role in his communication with others and his perception of objects. Likewise, he chooses to express his own sense of humor through his designs and personal collection of artworks and memorabilia.

Directed by Asaba, this exhibition features items from his collection that have inspired him, alongside the works of other designers and artists that share his sense of humor.

Through an eclectic display of documents, found objects, treasured pieces, artworks and other items, most amassed from his travels, Asaba highlights how humor has diverse manifestations and can cross genres, nations and generations as a foundation of communication and creativity.

21_21 Design Sight; Tokyo Midtown Garden 9-7-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ¥1,100. Closed Tue. 03-3475-2121; www.2121designsight.jp