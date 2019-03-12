Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Parabola of Pre-Raphaelitism'

MITSUBISHI ICHIGOKAN MUSEUM, TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

March 14-June 9

Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828-82) was one of the founders of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood (1848), a group of English painters, poets and critics who wanted to reform the British art scene. The Pre-Raphaelites dismissed popular mannerist stylized imagery and instead championed detail, realism and the influence and depiction of nature.

This exhibition showcases 150 Pre-Raphaelite paintings, tapestry pieces, furniture and more, selected from private and museum collections in the U.K. and U.S. Highlights include “Venus Verticordia” (1863-68) by Rossetti, and “The Tree of Forgiveness” (1882) by Edward Burne-Jones.

Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo; 2-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Nijubashimae Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., every 2nd Wed., except holidays till 9 p.m.). ¥1,700. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mimt.jp/english
 
Ticket Giveaway: We have five pairs of tickets to “Parabola of Pre-Raphaelitism” at the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum, Tokyo to give to readers. The ticket giveaway is now online only. To apply , visit jtimes.jp/tickets. Deadline: March 19.

